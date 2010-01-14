CLOSE
Apply for Child Care Subsidy – Limited Funds are Available

When families are faced with hard times, some are unable to afford quality child care for their children. While funding lasts, financial assistance is available from the Durham County Department of Social Services/Durham’s Alliance for Child Care Access (DACCA) to help families pay for child care.

Families with parents who are employed or in school, excluding graduate school, are eligible for available child care subsidy funds and are encouraged to apply. Individuals who became unemployed on or after October 1, 2008 or individuals who received a diploma or certificate on or after December 1, 2008, that are seeking employment may be eligible to apply. Eligibility for child care subsidy is based on verified income and assets.

To apply for child care subsidy, families must gather the following information to present during the application process:

Two months of current pay check stubs.

Verification of any other income received.

Copies of Social Security cards for both applicant and child.

State ID or Driver’s License.

Copy of child’s birth certificate.

Proof of special needs (IFSP, IEP, etc.).

Verification of job loss (for those seeking employment).

Copy of certification or diploma (for those who received by December 1, 2008, and after and are seeking employment).

Copy of school schedule and official school enrollment.

Knowing that there are limited child care subsidy funds available, DSS /DACCA encourages all families to be pre-screened for eligibility and to make an appointment before Friday, February 26.

DSS/DACCA is currently scheduling appointments on Wednesday and Friday mornings. Families should make appointments and may receive pre-screening for eligibility by calling 919-560-8300. Walk-in appointments will be taken from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. Spanish-speaking families that desire to apply for child care subsidy may schedule appointments by calling Elvia Interiano at 919-560-8368.

About Durham’s Alliance for Child Care Access

The Durham’s Alliance for Child Care Access office is located at 1201 S. Briggs Avenue, Suite 100, near the Employment Security Commission offices. Office hours for DACCA are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, contact the DACCA office at 919-560-8300.

