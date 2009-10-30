CLOSE
Facebook Defriending Can Cut Like A Digital Knife

If you have ever been de-friended or ignored after sending a Friend Request on Facebook and you’ve felt a bit slighted or down-right rejected then your not alone. Check out this piece originally posted via CNN.COM.

Elaine Fogel has amassed more than 500 connections on LinkedIn, a professional networking Web site, by extending invites to those who appear to fit her wide array of career interests.

“Ninety-nine percent of the time, people just say yes,” she said.

But then came “this one woman” who Fogel encountered on one of the 40-plus discussion groups she belongs to on LinkedIn. The woman offered interesting opinions, so Fogel sent her an invitation to join her network.

“She sent an e-mail saying, ‘I only connect with people I know, and hopefully our paths will cross one day,’ ” said Fogel, of Phoenix, Arizona, her voice still carrying notes of disbelief. “I read that, and I said, ‘Oh, my God, I’ve been rejected.’ ”

Fogel echoes other users who have felt the twinge of hurt and surprise from social media rejection. Some may think hers is an overreaction — it happened online, with a woman she didn’t know — but recent research shows that our “digital egos” can bruise as easily as we do in person. In fact, rejection online may have the potential to sting even more.

For more of this article CLICK HERE

