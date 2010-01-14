NC soldiers on alert to support Haiti

82nd Airborne soldiers from Fort Bragg are on alert. Soldiers are waiting for orders to send them to Haiti to help after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake devastated the Caribbean nation Tuesday.

Officials say the brigade was alerted late Wednesday afternoon.

President Barack Obama has directed a swift, coordinated effort from the U.S., saying “the people of Haiti will have the full support of the United States in the urgent effort to rescue those trapped beneath the rubble and to deliver the humanitarian relief of food water and medicine that Haitians will need in the coming days.”

Officials haven’t given any other details about the possible departure.

Fort Bragg soldiers are familiar with Haiti. Bragg’s 96th Civil Affairs Battalion provided relief after flooding in 2004.

Troops from the 18th Airborne Corps Operation have also been to Haiti.

In 1994, military police from the 82nd Airborne Division along with members of the 35th Signal Brigade were sent to the country.

