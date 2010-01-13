How You Can Help Haiti

The people of Haiti need your help. Here are the best ways to aid the crisis relief and rescue efforts:

Donate $$ via text message:

1. Donate $5 to the Yele Haiti Earthquake Fund (Wyclef Jean’s Foundation) by texting “Yele” to 501501 (the amount will be charged to your cell phone bill) or visit http://www.Yele.org and click “Donate.”

2. Donate $10 through the U.S. Dept. of State: text “HAITI” to “90999″ and $10 will be given automatically to the Red Cross, charged to your cell phone bill. Or call (800) RED-CROSS.

Other Donation Options:

3. Save the Children. Donate at savethechildren.org or make checks out to “Save the Children” and mail to: Save the Children Income Processing Department, 54 Wilton Road, Westport, Conn. 06880

4. UNICEF. Go online to unicefusa.org/haitiquake or call (800) 4UNICEF.

5. Direct Relief International. Donate online at directrelief.org.

6. Mercy Corp. Go online to mercycorps.org or mail checks to Haiti Earthquake Fund, Dept. NR, PO Box 2669, Portland, Ore. 97208 or call (888) 256-1900

NEED INFORMATION?

Americans seeking info on family in Haiti, call toll free 1-888-407-4747.

via:newsone/hellobeautiful

