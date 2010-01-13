CLOSE
Wake School Officials Aware of Year-Round Survey Flaw

Wake County Public School System officials said they are aware that there is a major flaw with their online survey, which asks parents whether they prefer traditional or year-round schools.

Parents must enter their child’s ID number to take the survey, but there is nothing stopping them from re-entering the number and taking the survey again multiple times. Survey-takers can also enter any number combination and easily get into the system.

Wake schools spokesman Michael Evans said they rushed to get the survey out, despite the problems, at the school board’s request.

To get the most accurate results, the school system will make sure the ID numbers are valid. They will throw out any responses that have been sent in multiple times, Evans said.

The Wake County Board of Education sent letters Monday to parents of students in all grades, asking them to respond to an online survey to help the board make decisions about year-round schools and student assignment.

Parents have until Jan. 25 to respond, and Wake County residents who do not have students enrolled in the school system can also leave comments until that time on the school system’s Web site.

On Tuesday, the school board announced four community meetings scheduled for next month on the matter.

Tuesday, Feb. 9 at Holly Springs High School, 5329 Cass Holt Road, Holly Springs

Thursday, Feb. 18 at Heritage High School, 1150 Forestville Road, Wake Forest

Tuesday, Feb. 23 at Leesville Road High School, 8409 Leesville Road, Raleigh

Thursday, Feb. 25 at Panther Creek High School, 6770 McCrimmon Parkway, Cary

Each meeting runs from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the schools’ auditoriums.

The Board of Education voted 5-4 last week to end mandatory assignment to year-round schools beginning with the 2010-2011 school year and to allow parents to choose whether their child attends a school with a year-round or traditional calendar.

Two years ago, the district converted 22 elementary and middle schools to year-round schedules.

At the time, administrators defended the controversial moves by saying it would help the district keep up with enrollment growth and save money on school construction since year-round schools can accommodate more students than traditional-calendar schools.

Opponents argue that year-round schools have not eased overcrowding and that they create a hardship for families.

