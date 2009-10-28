Six-Year-Old Writes To Obama Daughters For Help

A six-year-old who saw her mother brutally gunned down on the streets of Brooklyn two years ago has written a letter to first daughters Sasha and Malia Obama asking them for support.

“Hi Malia and Sasha,” Bianca Perez wrote in her letter to President Obama’s 11- and eight-year-old girls. “Two years ago, I lost my mommy. She was killed by a bad man in front of me. …

“I’m writing this letter to see if you can ask your daddy to help me and my daddy,” Bianca wrote in pencil above a drawing of Obama and his girls.

Bianca wrote the letter with the help of her father, Joseph Perez, 31, last week, according to the New York Daily News. They sent the letter over the weekend.

Her mother, Christina Scarabaggio, 27, was shot to death by an abusive boyfriend in September 2007 as she tried to shield Bianca, then four, in front of their Bay Ridge home.

Christopher Flynn, 27, shot Scarabaggio twice in the back and once in the face before turning his .380-caliber handgun on himself. Bianca has been living with her father on Staten Island ever since. Like many New Yorkers, he has fallen on hard times.

He’s a mover and a union member, but work has slowed to a trickle in the past few months. He owes his landlord $3,800. His hours at work have been dwindling, and he hasn’t been working enough to qualify for health care, he said, so Bianca hasn’t been able to go to her therapist or dentist.

The city’s Administration for Children’s Services gave him a couple of beds, he said. His luck turned worse last month, when his sister told him she would no longer be able to pick up Bianca from school because she had to get a job. Perez said he has no choice but to pay for day care when he’s working.

“I really don’t know how I’m going to do all this,” Perez said. “This week, I just worked one day.”

He said his daughter still has dreams about her mother’s killing but doesn’t like to talk about it.

Bianca said she often thinks about how her mom used to read books to her before bed. “Sometimes I have dreams about my mom,” she said. “She’s singing, ‘Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star.’”

