Really?
Carnival Turns Down “Cougars And Cubs” Cruise

Carnival Cruise Lines won’t be sailing anymore with a boatload of “cougars” and their willing prey.

The Miami-based company has turned down a request from a singles travel group to book another cruise with the cougar theme. The term refers to older women who date younger men.

The singles group says the ban is unfounded. They point to their first cruise on Carnival’s Elation in December that drew about 300 women and the men they call “cubs.”

Carnival says there were no problems with last month’s trip, it’s just a business decision. They have no room for groups with that “theme.”

Analysts say it’s meant to protect Carnival’s focus on family fun.

Party planners say they’ve had no trouble booking with rivals Norwegian and Royal Caribbean.

