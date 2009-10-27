Largest Rocket Launches Today

NASA is set to launch the world’s largest rocket Tuesday, a test flight for the vehicle that may be used to return astronauts to the moon. The 327-foot rocket, called the Ares I-X, is set to launch at 8 a.m. from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The unmanned rocket will help NASA collect information for future missions.

The launch, which NASA is calling a test, is among four test launches of Ares I-X that will go on until 2012.

