Usher Robbed Of 1 Million In Cash & Furs

Why would anyone would drive around with over $1 million in jewels, $50,000 in furs and $20,000 cash in his car?

According to MyFoxAtlanta, Usher Raymond, 31, and a male friend were in his GMC Yukon on Dec. 14 when they pulled up to an AT&T store near Lenox Mall and went inside. When they returned to the vehicle they found that it had been broken into.

The singer said more than a million dollars worth of jewelry was stolen along with $50,000 in furs and about $20,000 cash. A witness said they saw a Chevy Impala with tinted windows drive up next to the SUV.

The witness told police a man got out of the Impala and popped open the door to the SUV. The incident is still being investigated.

