Delta raises fees for checked bags

Checking in luggage on Delta Air Lines is about to cost passengers even more, starting Tuesday.

Passengers paying online for checked bags will be charged $23 for the first bag and $32 for the second — an $8 and $7 increase from current rates, respectively.

Those checking in bags at the airport will shell out even more: $25 for the first bag, $35 for the second.

The new rates apply to tickets purchased on or after January 5. Passengers who bought tickets before that date will pay the old rates, said Delta spokeswoman Susan Elliott.

Some passengers — such as first-class fliers, some frequent fliers and military personnel on deployment — will be exempt from the fee increases.

Many airlines began charging for checked bags last year.

