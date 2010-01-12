Wake County Parents–Fill Out Survey Here!

The year-round versus traditional school calendar continues to be a controversial topic in Wake County.

But that is about to change as the Wake County School District offers an online survey for parents to voice their opinions.

The survey includes questions about busing preferences, having siblings on different schedules and attitudes about school assignments. Michael Evans with the district said question number six gets down to the heart of the issue, asking which type of calendar parents prefer.

Here’s how it works: Parents will receive their child’s ID number through a letter from the school. They then can go online, enter the pin and answer the questionnaire. Parents can then fill out one survey for each of their children. If a parent can’t get online, they can go to the school for a hard copy.

The survey is up on the districts Web site today and will remain online until Jan. 25.

CLICK HERE FOR SURVEY

