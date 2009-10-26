CLOSE
National
Home

Jennifer Hudson Returns Home

0 reads
Leave a comment

Exactly one year ago today, the bodies of Jennifer Hudson’s mother, Darnell Hudson Donerson, 57, and her brother, Jason Hudson, 29, were discovered inside their home on the South Side. Hudson’s 7-year-old nephew, Julian King, was found a few days after in a car on the West Side 10 miles away from his home. All three victims had been shot to death. William Balfour, the estranged husband of Jennifer Hudson’s sister, Julia, was charged for the killings with first-degree murder, allegedly killing the three family members because he was upset that Julia was dating someone else. Balfour pleaded not guilty and is still in jail.

Although Hudson has repeatedly declined interview requests to talk about the killings, she has returned to Chicago since last October, performing her song “Spotlight” on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” last month. In just a few weeks, Hudson will visit Chicago again to film an ABC prime-time special titled “Jennifer Hudson: I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” which is scheduled to air in December, and will show Hudson’s old neighborhood and the church where she started singing.

Hudson is also busy focusing on her new son, David, named for her fiancé Daniel David Otunga. In a recent interview, Hudson told reporters that she can’t wait to see “who he becomes, who he takes after, what he decides to do, [and] if he’ll sing.”

Source: Article taken from Chicagoist.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Feeling The Love: 4 Times Beyoncé’s Vocals Restored…
 2 days ago
06.21.19
Hughley TV: Johnny Gill Doesn’t Feel Like He…
 2 days ago
06.21.19
The Number 1 NBA Draft Pick Goes To…
 2 days ago
06.21.19
Porsha Williams Calls It Quits with Fiancé Dennis…
 2 days ago
06.21.19
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 3 days ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 3 days ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 3 days ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 3 days ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 3 days ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 3 days ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 3 days ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 3 days ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 3 days ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 3 days ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close