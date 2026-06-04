Shaq Is Bringing Back Black Caesar – The Black Pirate History Books Left Out

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty

Shaquille O’Neal is taking his larger-than-life presence from the court, commercials and TV screens into a different kind of storytelling lane. The NBA legend has teamed with Archie Comics for a new comic book series titled Vengeance Unchained: The Legend of Black Caesar, a project centered on the rise of the legendary Black pirate whose story has lived somewhere between history, folklore and the kind of untold Black adventure Hollywood usually leaves on the table. The series is expected to hit shelves later this year and will be written by Stephanie Williams, with art from Ray-Anthony Height and Studio Skye-Tiger.

The official story follows an African king who is ripped from royalty, forced into slavery and eventually pushed into piracy while searching for the woman he loves. That alone tells you why Shaq would be drawn to it. This isn’t just a pirate story with a Black face dropped into it; it’s being framed as a story about power being stolen, freedom being fought for and one man refusing to let the world decide how his story ends. Shaq said he grew up loving stories about warriors who refused to quit, and he described Black Caesar as a king who lost everything before taking his freedom back on his own terms.

For people who never heard of Black Caesar, that’s kind of the whole point. Depending on which version of the legend you follow, Black Caesar was a powerful African chieftain who was tricked onto a slave ship, survived after a shipwreck and eventually became a feared pirate in the Florida Keys. Some stories place him around Elliott Ket, where he allegedly raided ships and built a reputation before later linking up with Blackbeard. Other versions say he sailed aboard Blackboard’s crew and was there when British forces finally took the infamous pirate down.

The complicated part is that Black Caesar’s legend is bigger than the confirmed historical record. Florida Keys historians have noted that the famous version of Black Caesar — the one who ruled the Florida reefs and became Blackbeard’s trusted lieutenant — is difficult to substantiate, and some researchers argue there is no solid documentation of that specific pirate operating in southeast Florida. What historians do have are records of Black men connected to pirate crews, including a man named Caesar, who was involved in Blackbeard’s final battle, as well as broader evidence that Black people were involved in piracy during that era.

That’s what makes this project interesting. Shaq and Archie Comics are not just reviving a pirate tale; they’re leaning into a piece of history that has always been messy, mythic and underexplored. Pirates have been romanticized for generations, but the popular image is usually white, European and filtered through movies that barely acknowledge how many Black people were caught up in that world — whether as escaped enslaved people, forced labor, crew members or fighters trying to carve out some version of freedom on the water. Britannica notes that Black pirates could sometimes vote, carry weapons and share in stolen goods aboard pirate ships, even though they often faced harsher punishment than white pirates if captured.

That gives Vengeance Unchained a lane to do something fun and meaningful at the same time. It can give readers sword fights, revenge, ships, betrayal and all the action you expect from a pirate saga, while also tapping into the bigger conversation about who gets remembered as a legend and who gets treated like a footnote. Black Caesar may live in that gray area between fact and folklore, but that’s also why he works so well for a comic book: the bones of the story are already cinematic, and the missing pieces give the creative team room to build something bold.

For Shaq, this also feels like another reminder that his post-NBA life has never been a one-lane path. He has been an athlete, analyst, businessman, entertainer and now a creative force helping bring a forgotten Black legend to a new audience. Whether readers come for Shaq’s name, the Archie Comics partnership, or the curiosity of learning about a Black pirate they were never taught about, Vengeance Unchained: The Legend of Black Caesar aims to turn history’s margins into the main event.

RELATED: Larger Than Life: Celebrating Shaquille O’Neal’s 53rd Birthday With A Gallery Of Him Towering Over His Celebrity Friends

Shaq Is Bringing Back Black Caesar – The Black Pirate History Books Left Out was originally published on globalgrind.com