Women Crush Wednesday, Vol. 19 — A Love Letter To 50 Queer Queens Owning Lesbian Visibility Week

Source: Instagram / @doechii

Women Crush Wednesday hits a little differently this week!

Whether you’re a lesbian who is femme, non-binary, or you identify as a staddy, we celebrate you each and every day of the year, but just a tad bit extra along this year’s Lesbian Visibility Week ( April 20 -26, 2026).

Originally celebrated in July 1990, this week was launched as a movement to celebrate lesbians, queer women, and nonbinary individuals who often face erasure in media and culture coupled with stereotypes and misrepresentation.

From Doechii to Kehlani, Janelle Monae, Niecy Nash-Betts, and every beautiful queer queen in between, this week is for you, and yet another reminder that your presence is valued, supported and championed here at MadameNoire. This weekly Women Crush Wednesday list is about much more than eye candy, and hotties who continously catch our eyes and keep us on our toes, it is meant to empower all of our queer queen no matter what letter you make up in the LGBTQIA community!

Check out this week’s queer queens below!

RELATED CONTENT: Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Queer Queens We’re Admiring Here, There, And Everywhere, Vol. 18

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Foxy 107.1-104.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.