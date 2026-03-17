Join DPR For Egg-citing Adventures At Egg Hunt Events this March

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Dive into Campus Hills Pool to search for eggs and win prizes.

West Point Eno hosts a free annual egg hunt with food, games, and activities.

Campus Hills Park offers an inclusive egg hunt for children of all ages.

Source: Nia Noelle / @Nia_Noelle

Durham Parks and Recreation (DPR) has eggs-actly what you’re looking for this March at our festive egg hunt activities! We come out of our shell with the annual Spring Egg Dive, where kids can get in the water at the Campus Hills Pool to search for eggs. West Point on the Eno and Campus Hills Park are hosting their own egg-cellent egg hunts with prizes and fun for all!

Spring Egg Dive – Campus Hills Pool

Dive, splash, and swim for eggs to win prizes at our Spring Egg Dive event! All swim levels are welcome to join in on the fun, and life vests will be provided. An adult will need to enter the water with children 9 years of age and younger. Registration for this event is limited, so sign up right away to secure your kids’ spot to go diving for eggs.

DATE: Sunday, March 22, 2026

TIME: 3-5 p.m.

LOCATION: Campus Hills Pool, 2000 S. Alston Avenue

COST: City Resident Fee: $6 | Non-city Resident Fee: $11 | Discount for 2 or more participants: 10%

For more information and to register visit: Spring Egg Dive

Egg Hunt – West Point on the Eno

Egg hunters are wanted at our 39th Annual Egg Hunt at West Point on the Eno! Children aged 0-12 will be divided into groups according to their age for the egg hunt. All age groups will start their search at 10:15 a.m. Be on the lookout for the golden egg to win an extra prize! After the hunt, stay for food, games, crafts, face painting, and a photo booth with DPR mascot Parkson Rex! No registration is required for this event, just show up and have a good time.

DATE: Saturday, March 28, 2026

TIME: 10 a.m. to Noon

LOCATION: West Point on the Eno, 5101 N. Roxboro Street

COST: FREE

For more information visit: Egg Hunt – West Point on the Eno

Egg Hunt- Campus Hills Park

Calling all egg hunters! Campus Hills Park will be covered in eggs, and we need your help to find them all. Children aged 0-12 will be divided into groups according to their age and the Egg Hunt begins promptly at 10:15 a.m. The lucky person to find the golden egg wins an extra prize! This is an inclusive event for children of all ability levels. No registration is required for this event, just show up and have a good time.

DATE: Saturday, March 28, 2026

TIME: 10-11 a.m.

LOCATION: Campus Hills Park, 2000 S. Alston Avenue

COST: FREE

For more information visit: Egg Hunt- Campus Hills Park

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

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