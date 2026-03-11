Chatham Community Library Announces Free Computer Classes

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Free in-person computer classes on Google, eBooks, and Microsoft Excel basics.

Drop-in tech support available monthly for one-on-one help.

Classes require registration, except for drop-in sessions.

Source: MetaLab / nappy.co

Chatham Community Library is excited to announce in-person computer classes in March and April. Classes are free and open to the public. Registration is required except for drop-in sessions. Class descriptions and registration links can be found at www.chathamcountync.gov/ComputerClasses.

Drop-in Computer & Tech Assistance

Thursdays, March 12 and April 9, 3:00 – 4:30 p.m.

Chatham Community Library at 197 NC Hwy 87 N., Pittsboro, 27312.

Community members may visit the computer lab on the second Thursday of the month for one-on-one help with computer and technology questions. No registration is required.

Google Apps

Tuesday, March 17, 3:00 p.m.

Chatham Community Library at 197 NC Hwy 87 N., Pittsboro, 27312.

Individuals can explore Google’s suite of free, web-based applications, which allow users to collaborate on documents and access files from anywhere with an internet connection. This class will focus on Google Drive, Calendar, and Contacts. Participants must have a Google account and be comfortable navigating the internet.

eBook Basics with the Libby App

Thursday, March 19, 3:00 p.m.

Wren Memorial Library at 500 N 2nd Ave., Siler City, NC 27344.

Participants will learn how to use Libby, the library app for free eBooks, audiobooks, and magazines. Library staff will cover how to navigate the Libby app, borrow digital titles, and manage settings. Participants must have a Chatham County library card and one of the following compatible devices: Apple iPhone/iPad (iOS 10 and later), Android phone/tablet (7.1 and later), or Amazon Fire tablet (2020 models and later).

Microsoft Excel Basics, Part 1

Thursday, April 16, 3:00 p.m.

Chatham Community Library at 197 NC Hwy 87 N., Pittsboro, 27312.

Individuals will learn how to store, organize, and manipulate data in Microsoft Excel. This class is designed for beginners. Topics include how to format cells, sort data, use simple equations, print spreadsheets, and more.

Microsoft Excel Basics, Part 2

Thursday, April 23, 3:00 p.m.

Chatham Community Library at 197 NC Hwy 87 N., Pittsboro, 27312.

Participants will build on the concepts learned in the first Microsoft Excel Basics class. Topics include how to filter data, use functions and formulas, work with charts, and more. Participants must have prior basic experience with Microsoft Excel.

For more information, call 919-545-8086 or send an email to reference@chathamlibraries.org. Information about all branches of the Chatham County Public Library can be found at www.chathamlibraries.org.

Media requests must be notified to Public Information Officer Kara Lusk in advance at 919-542-8258 or kara.lusk@chathamcountync.gov.

