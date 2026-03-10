Wake Forest Easter Eggstravaganza

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Hop on the Bunny Trail to 'poach' eggs from 10 am to 1 pm, with prizes inside.

Enjoy live music, bubble artists, and Easter-themed crafts at the event.

An Egg-ceptional Zone from 9:30-10 am caters to children with disabilities and their families.

Source: Blogzworth / Radio One Digital

Join us for an EGG-citing Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday, March 28, at E. Carroll Joyner Park, 701 Harris Road.

Hop on over to the Bunny Trail any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to “poach” your eggs.

And guess what? The Easter Bunny and a Rose Fairy will be making a special appearance to spread Easter cheer! Bring your cameras and get ready for some EGG-STRA special moments.

Let’s make this Easter a memory to cherish! Don’t forget to tag us in your photos and use the hashtags #WFPRCR and #TOWFeggstravaganza

Egg-ceptional Zone

Love Local? Get more! Join the Foxy 107.1-104.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

An Egg-ceptional Zone will cater to children with disabilities and their families from 9:30-10 a.m. The purpose of this zone is to provide a fun, safe, family-friendly environment that allows children who may have difficulty participating in a traditional egg hunt the opportunity to pick up Easter eggs at their own pace. Bring a buddy to help if needed.

The Egg-ceptional Zone will be in the Performance Garden beside the historic barns.

Know Before You Go

We can’t wait for you to join us at the 2026 Easter Eggstravaganza. Here are some important tips to “know before you go”!

Event Map: Coming Soon!

Coming Soon! Bunny Trail : Instead of an egg hunt, we are again featuring our Bunny Trail! Join us any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to “poach” your eggs. You have three hours to hop in and collect your eggs! Bring your own basket to collect eggs.

: Instead of an egg hunt, we are again featuring our Bunny Trail! Join us any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to “poach” your eggs. You have three hours to hop in and collect your eggs! Bring your own basket to collect eggs. Eggs : Make sure to open your easter eggs before you leave the event to see if you won a prize. Prizes can be picked up at the Town tent in the Joyner Park Amphitheater

: Make sure to open your easter eggs before you leave the event to see if you won a prize. Prizes can be picked up at the Town tent in the Joyner Park Amphitheater Activities : A DJ will be pumping out fun tunes while a giant soap bubble artist and hula hoopers keep you entertained. The kiddos can unleash their creativity with an Easter-themed craft and visit our sponsor exhibits and food trucks. In addition to our free activities, new this year we will offer the opportunity for paid face-painting. Prices will range from $5-$10.

: A DJ will be pumping out fun tunes while a giant soap bubble artist and hula hoopers keep you entertained. The kiddos can unleash their creativity with an Easter-themed craft and visit our sponsor exhibits and food trucks. In addition to our free activities, new this year we will offer the opportunity for paid face-painting. Prices will range from $5-$10. Egg-ceptional Zone : An Egg-ceptional Zone will cater to children with disabilities and their families from 9:30 – 10 a.m. in the Performance Garden beside the historic barns. The purpose of this zone is to provide a fun, safe, family-friendly environment that allows children who may have difficulty participating in a traditional event the opportunity to pick up Easter eggs at their own pace.

: An Egg-ceptional Zone will cater to children with disabilities and their families from 9:30 – 10 a.m. in the Performance Garden beside the historic barns. The purpose of this zone is to provide a fun, safe, family-friendly environment that allows children who may have difficulty participating in a traditional event the opportunity to pick up Easter eggs at their own pace. Special Guests : The Easter Bunny will be stationed in the field near the historic barns, ready to strike a pose. Additionally, a roaming “Rose Fairy” will be sure to get you in the Spring spirit. Bring your cameras to capture all the EGG-STRA special moments!

: The Easter Bunny will be stationed in the field near the historic barns, ready to strike a pose. Additionally, a roaming “Rose Fairy” will be sure to get you in the Spring spirit. Bring your cameras to capture all the EGG-STRA special moments! Parking : We will have staff on site to assist with parking. Traffic WILL be heavy, so please remain patient. Vehicles will be routed through the park via one entrance and one exit. An event map with more details coming soon.

: We will have staff on site to assist with parking. Traffic WILL be heavy, so please remain patient. Vehicles will be routed through the park via one entrance and one exit. An event map with more details coming soon. Walking to Joyner: If you’re walking to Joyner Park from neighboring communities, make sure to scan the QR code on the sign at your park entrance to be directed to the website and event map.

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark