OFF-WHITE™ For Costco: On-Brand Or Off-Putting?

2026 will mark five long years since we lost beloved Black designer Virgil Abloh following his private battle with a rare form of cancer known as cardiac angiosarcoma. In the half-a-decade since, his memory has carried on swimmingly thanks to a sea of industry peers who always pay homage in his name and the continuation of the fashion brand that brought him worldwide fame, OFF-WHITE™.

However, many fashion bros and streetwear shorties are currently in a state of shock following recent news that Abloh’s high-end legacy label will be hitting the wholesale market by way of hoodies being sold at Costco Canada.

A quick visit to the official OFF-WHITE webstore will reveal pleasantries such as $300 sunglasses, $400 belts after taxes and $150 socks by the pair —that’s just the accessories section! Sneakers don’t run for less than $650, denim offerings aren’t too far behind and don’t try and cop anything outwear without at least $1,000 in your pocket. With all that said, many have found it mind-boggling to think that Canadian shoppers will be rocking the brand’s signature hoodies in either white, black or royal blue for a fraction of the price at $84.99 CAD, or just under $63 USD. In comparison, the similar Chain Arrow Diagonal Skate Hoodie in black will run you a cool $745 USD.

The news comes with interesting timing, as OFF-WHITE just showed a very decadant collection in Paris titled “MR. DAVIS” for Fall/Winter 2026 that we can most certainly confirm will not be retailing for anything under a couple of c-notes.

So, what’s the verdict: does “OFF-WHITE by Costco” have a ring to it, or is one of the top luxury streetwear brands in the industry single-handedly diminishing its value without the head honcho in place to give a final say? Then again, could accessibility for all be what Virgil was leaning towards the entire time?

As of now, it appears Costco Canada has halted the rollout following fodder from all sides in the fashion community. The original announcement video has been taken down from social media, and the web link to shop now displays an error sign that reads, “Page not found!”

Grand opening, grand closing?

Let us know your thoughts on the streetwear in aisle 9 — err, we mean OFF-WHITE™ at Costco!

