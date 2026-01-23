Prepare An Emergency Supplies Kit

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Assemble an emergency kit with water, food, and other vital supplies for each family member and pet.

Include personal items like medication, hygiene products, and important documents in the kit.

Customize the kit for special needs, such as baby care items or assistive devices.

The time to put an emergency kit together is before a disaster.

An emergency kit is a container of items your family may need in or after an emergency. Most of the items can be found in your house. It is important to put them in one place. Be sure every family member knows where the kit is kept.

You need to put enough water, food and supplies in your kit for three to seven day for each person and pet. You may be on your own for hours or even days after a disaster. Being ready for an emergency helps you and your family to survive. It also allows police, fire fighters and emergency medical workers to help those who need it most.

What to put in your Emergency Preparedness Kit:

Add these items to help avoid the spread viruses

Face coverings / masks

Hand sanitizer

Sanitizing wipes

In addition to these regular items:

Water – 1 gallon per person per day for 3 to 7 days

Food – non-perishable and canned food supply for 3 to 7 days

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and National oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio with extra batteries

Cell phone with charger

First aid kit and first aid book

Flashlight and extra batteries

Manual can opener for food

Wrench or pliers to turn off water

Blanket or sleeping bag – 1 per person

Prescription medications and glasses

Seasonal change of clothing, including sturdy shoes

Toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, feminine supplies

Extra house and car keys

Important documents – insurance policies, copy of driver’s license, Social Security card, bank account records

Fire extinguisher

Cash and change

Books, games or cards

You and your family members may have special needs. You need to plan for those needs when making your emergency supply kit.

For Baby:

Formula

Bottles

Diapers

Baby wipes

Pacifier

Soap/Baby powder

Clothing

Blankets

Canned food and juices

For Adults:

Contact lenses and supplies

Extra eye glasses

Dentures

For people with Functional Needs:

Container for hearing aid/cochlear implant processor (to keep dry)

Extra batteries for hearing aid/choclear implant

Communication card explaining best way to communicate with you

You should have basic first aid supplies on hand to help you if you have an injured family member or friend after an emergency. It is important to know how to treat minor injuries. Taking a first aid class is helpful too. Simply having a first aid kit can help you stop bleeding, avoid infection and assist in sanitization.

Two pairs of latex or other germ-free gloves (if you are allergic to latex)

Germ-free bandages to stop bleeding

Cleansing agent/soap and antibiotic towels

Antibiotic cream

Burn cream

Adhesive bandages in a variety of sizes

Eye wash solution to flush the eyes

Thermometer

Prescription medications you take every day such as insulin, heart medicine and asthma inhalers. You should periodically rotate medicines to account for expiration dates.

Prescribed medical supplies such as glucose and blood pressure monitoring equipment and supplies

Scissors

Tweezers

Tube of petroleum jelly or other lubricant

Non-prescription drugs:

Aspirin or non-aspirin pain reliever

Anti-diarrhea medication

Antacid

Syrup of Ipecac (use to induce vomiting if advised by the Poison Control Center)

Laxative

Potassium Iodide (for those who live near nuclear plants; use only as ordered by the State Health Director)

You need to have an emergency supplies kit for your pet. Keep this kit with the family kit. Make sure every person knows where the kit is kept. The Items below should go in your pet’s kit.

Canned or dry pet food

Water for 3 to 7 days

Food dishes

Muzzle, collar and leash

Immunization records

Identification tag (should contain pet name and phone number)

Current photos of your pets in case they become lost

Medicine your pet requires

Pet beds and toys

Pet carrier

Proper fitting muzzle

