Netflix & Chileeeee! Funniest (And Most Relatable) Tweets, Memes & Reactions To Deliciously Twisty-Turny Hit Series ‘His & Hers’

Source: Netflix

Social media is STILL buzzing over Netflix’s deliciously plot twisty limited series His & Hers which trended #1 on the popular streamer while stirring up Sherlock Holmes-level sleuthery, mind-blowing theories, and endless debates across the internet and beyond.

With a shocking string of twists and sharp left turns, the hit series continues to dominate social media discourse as Netflix’s latest buzzy series in a growing lineup of must-binge watches.

Set between Atlanta and its well-to-do suburb of Dahlonega, Anna (Tessa Thompson) lives in a reclusive haze, fading away from her friends and career as a news anchor.

But when she overhears about a murder in the sleepy town where she grew up, Anna is snapped back to life, pouncing on the case and searching for answers.

Meanwhile, Detective Jack Harper (Jon Bernthal) is suspicious of her involvement, chasing her into the crosshairs of his own investigation in one of the murders.

Directed by co-showrunner William Oldroyd and Anja Marquardt, the six-episode limited series also stars Pablo Schreiber, Crystal Fox, Sunita Mani, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Marin Ireland, and Poppy Liu.

“I was really drawn in by William Oldroyd,” said Thompson in an interview with TUDUM. “I’ve been such a big fan of his work. I think he’s really tremendous, and I love the idea of working with directors in new spaces for them. He had never worked in television. He wanted to make something sexy or pulpier than what he typically does, and something serialized.”

Who did you suspect before the big reveal? Were you genuinely shocked by the finale? Where does this rank on Netflix’s impressive imited series lineup? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and most relatable) reactions to His & Hers on the flip. (*SPOILERS AHEAD*)