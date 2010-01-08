CLOSE
Actor Gary Coleman Discharged From Hospital

Via: TMZ.com

Gary Coleman is out of a Los Angeles hospital and talking about what may have sent him there early Wednesday. He’s calling the ailment, “a little seizure activity.”

Gary told TMZ Thursday there’s “nothing wrong with my head” and added he’s doing “the best I can with what I’ve got.”

According to his agent, Robert Malcolm, the “Diff’rent Strokes” star began feeling “fuzzy” and vomited while resting at a hotel. Malcolm says Coleman appeared to be fine minutes later, and a CAT scan at the hospital showed no problems.

He said Wednesday that Coleman — who has had two failed kidney transplants — will receive dialysis and remain hospitalized overnight.

Malcolm says Coleman was at the hotel to meet with producers of his latest film about removing a brief scene of frontal nudity that Coleman says was unauthorized.

