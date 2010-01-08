Wake Co:Last Weekend to Recycle Holiday Waste

Wake County’s annual Holiday Wrap-Up Recycling Event will end on Sunday, Jan. 17.

The program allows citizens to recycle a variety of celebration waste, including wrapping paper, trees, gift boxes and greeting cards. Since the program began on December 26, 2009, more than 2,154 Christmas trees have been collected. The current Christmas tree collection rate puts Holiday Wrap Up 2010 on pace to surpass the previous record of 4,307 trees collected in 2009.

The County’s program will accept the following materials: Christmas trees (remove ornaments, lights and tinsel); corrugated cardboard; chip board (paper roll tubes, cereal boxes, etc.); glossy magazines/catalogs; greeting cards; SBS board (shirt boxes, etc.); and wrapping paper (no bows or foil). Christmas trees are chipped and used as cover material for County park trails.

Celebration waste and Christmas trees can be recycled at five of the County’s Convenience Centers until January 17, 2010. All County Convenience Centers are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

· Convenience Center #1 – 10505 Old Stage Road in Garner

· Convenience Center #2 – 6025 Old Smithfield Road in Apex

· Convenience Center #4 – 3600 Yates Mill Pond Road in South Raleigh

· Convenience Center #7 – 9008 Deponie Drive in North Raleigh

· Convenience Center #11 – 5051 Wendell Boulevard between Wendell and Zebulon

Christmas tree only can be recycled at three County parks until January 17, 2010. All County parks are open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

· Blue Jay Point County Park – 3200 Pleasant Union Church Road in Raleigh

· Harris Lake County Park – 2112 County Park Drive in New Hill

· Lake Crabtree County Park – 1400 Aviation Parkway in Morrisville

For more information, call Wake County Solid Waste at 856-7400 or visit www.WakeGov.com/recycling.

