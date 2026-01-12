Pitt County Announces 2026 Diabetes Support Group Schedule

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Pitt County Public Health invites community members living with diabetes, as well as their caregivers and supporters, to participate in its 2026 Diabetes Support Group. The monthly program is designed to provide education, encouragement and practical tools for managing diabetes and improving overall well-being.

The Diabetes Support Group meets on the second Wednesday of each month from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Pitt County Health Department located at 201 Government Circle, Greenville, N.C.

“Participants can expect to hear from inspiring experts and guest speakers, engage in practical topics and interactive activities, learn healthy recipes and connect with others who understand the diabetes journey,” says Wes Gray, Public Health Director.

“Registration is not required and the program is free and open to the public. The group emphasizes skill-building, shared experiences and supportive discussion in a welcoming environment,” adds Patti Columbe, Diabetes Community Care Coordinator.

The 2026 meeting topics include:

January 14: Ring in the New Year Together: Goals for a Healthier You!

February 11: Arm-ed and Ready: Immunizations (Guest Speaker)

March 11: Food Label Finesse: Decoding Nutrition for Better Blood Sugar

April 8: Motivation Station (Guest Speaker)

May 13: Spring into Fitness: Enjoyable Movement and Exercise

June 10: The Sweet Spot: Managing Diabetes at Picnics, BBQs, and Gatherings

July 8: Seeds of Happiness: Gardening (Guest Speaker)

August 12: Skin and Sole Survivors: Essential Foot and Skin Care

September 9: Kidney Care: Preventing Diabetic Nephropathy (Guest Speaker)

October 14: Diabetes Bingo & Success Stories: Sharing Tips and Triumphs

November 10: Special Event: Living Well with Diabetes

December 9: Holiday Health Hacks: Enjoying Celebrations Without Blood Sugar Stress



Pitt County Public Health encourages individuals at all stages of diabetes management to attend and take advantage of the opportunity to learn, share, and build supportive connections.

For more information, contact Patti Columbe at 252-902-2332 or patti.columbe@pittcountync.gov.

The Mission of Pitt County Government is to enhance the health, safety, and well-being of our community by advocating for and providing quality services in a friendly and cost-effective manner. Learn more: www.PittCountyNC.gov

