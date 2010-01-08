CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Keys Hits The Road With New Tour

0 reads
Leave a comment

Via: EurWeb.Com

Twelve-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys’ latest opus The Element of Freedom (MBK/J Records) debuts at #1 on Billboard’s R&B Albums and Digital Albums charts and #2 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, according to Nielsen/SoundScan.

Named one of Billboard’s Artists of the Decade, Keys is never one to rest on her laurels as we move into the new year. Keys will launch 2010 in high gear with a performance on Saturday Night Live on January 9 followed by an AOL Music Sessions premiere on January 14. On March 3, Keys embarks on the U.S. portion of “The Freedom Tour” at Chicago’s Allstate Arena. The European leg of the tour will commence late April 2010.

The Alicia Keys Freedom Tour U.S. dates are as follows (subject to change):

March 03, 2010 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena

March 05, 2010 Detroit, MI Fox Theater

March 06, 2010 Detroit, MI Fox Theater

March 13, 2010 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Casino

March 17, 2010 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

March 19, 2010 Newark, NJ Prudential Centre

March 20, 2010 Atlantic City, NJ Mark Estess Arena

March 22, 2010 Boston, MA Agganis Arena

March 24, 2010 Baltimore, MD 1st Mariner Arena

March 25, 2010 Washington, D.C. Verizon Center

March 27, 2010 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena

March 28, 2010 Tampa, FL St. Pete Times-Forum

March 30, 2010 Atlanta, GA Phillips Arena

April 02, 2010 Dallas, TX Nokia Theater (Grand Prairie)

April 03, 2010 Houston, TX Toyota Centre

April 06, 2010 Los Angeles, CA Staples Centre

April 07, 2010 San Jose, CA HP Pavilion

April 09, 2010 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 17 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 20 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 21 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close