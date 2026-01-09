10 Jill Scott Songs You Have to Know
- Jill Scott's music explores raw vulnerability and unapologetic confidence through R&B and soul.
- Her songs have become timeless anthems that resonate with themes of love, healing, and Black identity.
- As Jill Scott releases new music, her catalog continues to showcase her evolution as a storytelling artist.
Jill Scott isn’t just a singer, she’s a storyteller, a poet, and one of the most important voices in modern R&B and soul.
From raw vulnerability to unapologetic confidence, her music has soundtracked love, heartbreak, healing, and Black womanhood for over two decades.
With Jill Scott officially back in album mode and releasing new music, now is the perfect time to revisit the songs that define her legacy.
Whether you’re a longtime fan or just discovering her catalog, these are 10 Jill Scott songs you absolutely have to know.
A Long Walk
A timeless feel-good anthem that captures the magic of simple, intentional love.
He Loves Me (Lyzel in E Flat)
One of her most emotional and intimate records — pure vulnerability in musical form.
Golden
A song that feels like sunshine. It became an anthem for freedom, growth, and joy.
The Way
A celebration of being loved out loud, soft, and confidently.
Gettin’ In The Way
Jill’s playful but firm reminder that some boundaries should never be crossed.
So In Love
A soulful ballad that highlights her vocal control and emotional depth.
Hate On Me
An empowering clap-back that turned negativity into strength.
Crown Royal
Smooth, seductive, and effortlessly grown — Jill in her grown-woman bag.
My Love
A song about unconditional love and commitment that still hits just as hard today.
Blessed
A grateful, grounded reflection on life, growth, and appreciation.
Honorable Mention: I Keep
“I Keep” is one of Jill Scott’s most underrated gems. The song captures emotional restraint, loyalty, and quiet strength — the kind of love that doesn’t need to be loud to be powerful. It’s smooth, reflective, and deeply grown, showing Jill’s ability to say everything without over-singing a single note.
Jill Scott’s catalog isn’t just music — it’s a journey through emotion, maturity, and self-expression. Her voice continues to evolve, but her impact has never changed.
With her new single “Pressha” and her first album in nearly a decade on the way, Jill Scott is reminding the world exactly why her name holds weight in soul music.
