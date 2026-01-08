Durham Invites Parents To Annual Showcase of Schools

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: Richmond Public Schools / RICHMOND PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Durham Public Schools invites parents and the community to its annual Showcase of Schools event on Saturday, January 10 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will be held at Northern High School located at 4622 N. Roxboro Road, Durham.

The event is designed for families to learn about the excellent programs and offerings within the great schools in the Durham Public Schools. Attendees will learn about the district’s neighborhood, zoned schools and application options, including year-round, Montessori, International Baccalaureate, Dual-Language Immersion options, K-12 curriculum, student supports, arts education, specialized programming, and more.

Representatives from all DPS schools will be available to share information and answer questions, as well as staff from various departments including the Office of Student Assignment, Advanced Academics, Exceptional Children’s Services, and Student Support Services. In addition, representatives will also be available from early colleges, and career and technical programming to help participants explore alternative pathways for career preparation.

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark