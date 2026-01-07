LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: Stephen Maturen / Getty

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot a 37-year-old woman in Minneapolis on Wednesday, according to federal and local authorities.

The recent fatal shooting has sparked widespread outrage and protests, as Minnesota leaders call for ICE to leave the state.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the woman was shot after allegedly attempting to use her vehicle as a weapon against ICE officers. DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin described the act as “domestic terrorism,” claiming the driver tried to run over officers, prompting one to fire in self-defense. The vehicle later crashed into parked cars, and the driver succumbed to a gunshot wound to the head.

Source: Stephen Maturen / Getty

However, local authorities and witnesses have challenged this narrative. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, after reviewing video footage, called the shooting “reckless” and rejected claims of self-defense. He accused ICE of creating chaos in the city, stating, “They’re ripping families apart and sowing distrust on our streets.”

The FBI and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the use of deadly force. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara expressed concern over the tactics used, emphasizing that deadly force should be a last resort.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

More Immigration and Customs Enforcement Reads:

RELATED: ICE Agents Claim Assaults Are Reasons For Masks, But That’s A Lie

RELATED: ICE Agents Accidentally Tear Gas Chicago Area Police During Protest

RELATED: ICE Agents Appear To Attack And Injure New York Journalists While Apprehending Migrants At Immigration Hearings

ICE agent fatally shoots woman in Minneapolis amid immigration crackdown was originally published on rnbphilly.com