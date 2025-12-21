Social media is buzzing over Anthony Joshua KNOCKING OUT Jake Paul in the 6th Round of Netflix’s highly anticipated Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day fight that delivered the goods in front of a star-studded crowd at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Towering over Paul at 6’6″, Joshua–a two-time unified WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight World Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist–knocked the Sonic rings out of the MAGA youtuber-turned boxer in a now-viral moment immediately immortalized in boxing history.

According to reports, Paul suffered a fractured jaw in two places that required surgery, the removal of teeth, and two titanium plates.

Whew, did he at least pinch Joshua??

Paul confirmed the ‘double broken jaw’ from his hospital bed, thanking supporters for the love in a post that summed up his miserable night.

“Just got out of surgery. Everything went smooth,” wrote Paul. “Thanks for all the love. Lots of pain and stiffness. Gotta eat liquids for 7 days.”

As for Joshua, well, he celebrated the victory like a true gentleman and was nice enough to give his battered opponent props.

“I wish that I could have knocked him out at the start, but as we saw tonight, Jake has spirit,” he said in a post-game interview. “He has some heart. He tried his best, and I take my hat off to him because number one, a lot of fighters haven’t got in the ring with me, and Jake did. And secondly, even when he got knocked down, he kept on trying to get up, and I take my hat off to him. So, America, I think you have someone who could potentially, if he still has the heart for it, come back again, dust the dirt off his shoulder, and come again, and maybe sell out this center sometime in 2026.”

Naturally, the buzzy bout fueled hilarious hysteria (along with every single possible angle of Anthony knocking Jake’s head off) across social media.

What was your reaction to Anthony Joshua knocking out Jake Paul? Would you want to see Anthony Joshua in a Creed movie?