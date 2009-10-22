CLOSE
Kroger brand hazelnut spread recalled

An Ohio distributor is recalling some Kroger store brand hazelnut spread which may contain peanuts not declared on the label.

International Bazaar Inc. of Dayton says people with peanut allergies who eat the product run the risk of a serious allergic reaction. The company says the spread’s Italian manufacturer has received a complaint that two people in France suffered reactions from spread that came from the same batch but was sold under a different brand name.

The recall covers Kroger Hazelnut Spread in plastic, 13-ounce jars with a March 2011 sell-by date. About 65 cases were distributed to Kroger Co. supermarkets in as many as 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

