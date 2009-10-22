CLOSE
Search is on for Missing Child

Authorities say they have not identified a child’s body they found Wednesday in a landfill while searching for missing 7-year-old Somer Thompson. Family members were hopeful the girl is still alive, though neighbors in the girl’s community feared the worst. The partially covered body of the child was found in a Georgia landfill near the Florida state line. Few other details about the body, such as a possible cause of death, were released. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation planned an autopsy Thursday. Somer vanished on her mile-long walk home from school Monday in Orange Park.

