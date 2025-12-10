Celebrate The Holidays With Raleigh Parks
Raleigh for the HolidaysEmpty heading
Nov. 1 – Jan. 4
Various Locations
Explore all the City has to offer during the most wonderful time of the year.
Raleigh Arts Partners Holiday Events 2025Empty heading
This holiday season, enjoy festive events and performances from our Raleigh Arts Partner organizations. Celebrate the arts and feel the joy!
Elf Squad Holiday Toy Donation Drop OffEmpty heading
We’re collecting new and unwrapped toys, games, balls, electronics, and other gifts for children newborn to age 13. Please drop off donations by Wednesday, Dec. 10, at 9 a.m. to various locations.
Letters to SantaEmpty heading
Thursday, Nov. 20 – Wednesday, Dec. 17
Raleigh Parks is assisting the North Pole this holiday season by hosting Letters to Santa at select community centers!
Limited Edition Holiday Express OrnamentEmpty heading
The 2025 ornament features one of the park’s beloved carousel animals, the majestic lion. This year’s design showcases a golden tan lion with a dark brown mane adorned with a royal brown saddle with red and gold detailing.
Historic HolidaysEmpty heading
Dec. 5 – 20
Varies
Ages: All
Cost: Varies
Moore Square WinterfaireEmpty heading
Dec. 11 – Dec. 14
Moore Square
Ages: All
Cost: Free
A Night With SantaEmpty heading
Thursday, Dec. 11
Lions Park Community Center
Time: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Ages: 12 and under
Cost: Free
Winter Celebrations Around the WorldEmpty heading
Friday, Dec. 12
Barwell Road Park
Time: 5 – 7 p.m.
Ages: 0 – 12
Cost: Free
Soulful Holiday Open HouseEmpty heading
Friday, Dec. 12
John Chavis Memorial Park
Time: 5:30 – 9 p.m.
Ages: All
Cost: Free
Santa’s TrolleyEmpty heading
Dec. 12, Dec. 13, Dec. 14
Mordecai Historic Park
Time: 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m.
Ages: All
Cost: $15
RYC Santa’s WorkshopEmpty heading
Saturday, Dec. 13
Abbotts Creek Park
Time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Age: 0 to 12
Cost: Free
Holiday Open HouseEmpty heading
Saturday, Dec. 13, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 14, 1 – 4 p.m.
Mordecai Historic Park
Ages: All
Cost: Free
It’s a Festive Family Fun DayEmpty heading
Saturday, Dec. 13
City of Raleigh Museum
Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Ages: All
Cost: Free
La Chocolatada de Luisito – Luisitos ChocolatadaEmpty heading
Saturday, Dec. 14
City of Raleigh Museum
Time: 1 – 3 p.m.
Ages: All
Cost: Free
Elf Squad Toy EventEmpty heading
Dec. 16 – Dec. 20
Varies
Ages: All
Cost: Free
It’s a Very Merry MeetupEmpty heading
Thursday, Dec. 18
John P. “Top” Greene African American Cultural Center
Time: 6 – 9 p.m.
Ages: All
Cost: Free
Holidays with the PopesEmpty heading
Saturday, Dec. 20
Pope House Museum
Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Ages: All
Cost: Free
Swim with SantaEmpty heading
Saturday, Dec. 20
Pullen Aquatic Center
Time: noon – 4 p.m.
Ages: All
Cost: Pool Admission Fees Vary