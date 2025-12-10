Celebrate The Holidays With Raleigh Parks

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: LightFieldStudios / Getty

Browse our upcoming events below or check out additional programs online via RecLink.

Stay tuned for more Raleigh Parks Holiday events as they get added!

Raleigh for the Holidays

Nov. 1 – Jan. 4

Various Locations

Explore all the City has to offer during the most wonderful time of the year.

Looking for the Perfect Gift?

A Raleigh Parks gift card will make everyone on your list happy! Gift cards can be used toward any Raleigh Parks purchase and are available in any denomination. Learn more about Raleigh Parks Gift Cards

Whether it’s passing out candy at a fall festival or running games and activities with cheer at a winter celebration, your time and energy can make a real difference. Join us as a volunteer for our upcoming fall and winter events — it’s a chance to give back, connect with others, and be part of something meaningful.

Raleigh Arts Partners Holiday Events 2025

This holiday season, enjoy festive events and performances from our Raleigh Arts Partner organizations. Celebrate the arts and feel the joy!

Elf Squad Holiday Toy Donation Drop Off

We’re collecting new and unwrapped toys, games, balls, electronics, and other gifts for children newborn to age 13. Please drop off donations by Wednesday, Dec. 10, at 9 a.m. to various locations.



Letters to Santa

Thursday, Nov. 20 – Wednesday, Dec. 17

Raleigh Parks is assisting the North Pole this holiday season by hosting Letters to Santa at select community centers!

Limited Edition Holiday Express Ornament

The 2025 ornament features one of the park’s beloved carousel animals, the majestic lion. This year’s design showcases a golden tan lion with a dark brown mane adorned with a royal brown saddle with red and gold detailing.

Historic Holidays

Dec. 5 – 20

Varies

Ages: All

Cost: Varies

Moore Square Winterfaire

Dec. 11 – Dec. 14

Moore Square

Ages: All

Cost: Free

A Night With Santa

Thursday, Dec. 11

Lions Park Community Center

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Ages: 12 and under

Cost: Free

Winter Celebrations Around the World

Friday, Dec. 12

Barwell Road Park

Time: 5 – 7 p.m.

Ages: 0 – 12

Cost: Free

Soulful Holiday Open House

Friday, Dec. 12

John Chavis Memorial Park

Time: 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Ages: All

Cost: Free

Santa's Trolley

Dec. 12, Dec. 13, Dec. 14

Mordecai Historic Park

Time: 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m.

Ages: All

Cost: $15

RYC Santa's Workshop

Saturday, Dec. 13

Abbotts Creek Park

Time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Age: 0 to 12

Cost: Free

Holiday Open House

Saturday, Dec. 13, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 14, 1 – 4 p.m.

Mordecai Historic Park

Ages: All

Cost: Free

It's a Festive Family Fun Day

Saturday, Dec. 13

City of Raleigh Museum

Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Ages: All

Cost: Free

La Chocolatada de Luisito – Luisitos Chocolatada

Saturday, Dec. 14

City of Raleigh Museum

Time: 1 – 3 p.m.

Ages: All

Cost: Free

Elf Squad Toy Event

Dec. 16 – Dec. 20

Varies

Ages: All

Cost: Free

It's a Very Merry Meetup

Thursday, Dec. 18

John P. “Top” Greene African American Cultural Center

Time: 6 – 9 p.m.

Ages: All

Cost: Free

Holidays with the Popes

Saturday, Dec. 20

Pope House Museum

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Ages: All

Cost: Free

Swim with Santa

Saturday, Dec. 20

Pullen Aquatic Center

Time: noon – 4 p.m.

Ages: All

Cost: Pool Admission Fees Vary

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

