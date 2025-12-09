The Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam” Set To Return In 2026

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: Sotheby’s / Sotheby’s

Days after word spread that Nike was planning on bringing back the timeless Air Jordan 4 “Bred” in 2026, it’s now being reported that Nike will be also be resurrecting another classic that hasn’t been seen in almost a decade.

According to Sneaker Files, the Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam” is rumored to be re-releasing for the holiday season of 2026 in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the classic Michael Jordan film, Space Jam. News of the release was a jolt into the system of sneaker heads who were calling 2026 a lackluster year for sneakers. The announced drops have been less than stellar outside of a few Air Jordan 4 retros such as the “Tour Yellow,” “Toro Bravo,” and, of course, the OG “Bred.”

The only question that remains for the Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam” is whether it will be the same release as the 2016 pair, which featured a higher cut on the patent leather along with a “45” on the heel tab, or its predecessors from previous years, which fans preferred due to the similarities to the original release in 1996.

Per Sneaker Files:

Love Foxy 107.1-104.3? Get more! Join the Foxy 107.1-104.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

While I can confirm the “Space Jam” Air Jordan 11 will return during the Holiday 2026 season, specific details are unknown. So, I can’t confirm whether the 2026 pair will have his number 23 or 45 (likely 23), lower-cut patent leather, or Concord or Blue. However, I will have more information soon and will keep you updated as I receive more details.

Regardless to what details Jordan Brand and Nike decide to go with, best believe these will be flying off shelves once the release date comes around.

With the hype that moved the Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” on Black Friday and the growing appetite for the Air Jordan 11 “Gamma” set to release this weekend, you can bet your bottom dollar that heads will be lining up to cop a pair of the “Space Jams” this time next year.

What do y’all think about the Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam” making a return in 2026? Which details would you like to see Nike go with, 23 or 45? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam” Set To Return In 2026 was originally published on hiphopwired.com