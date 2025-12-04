Durham County Library to Serve as Warming Center

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In light of the inclement weather forecast for Friday, December 5 and Saturday, December 6, select Durham County Library locations throughout Durham will serve as designated warming centers during their normal operating hours of 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Main Library, East Regional Library, North Regional Library, South Regional Library, Southwest Regional Library, and the Stanford L. Warren Branch Library will act as warming sites.

“With the near-freezing temperatures and possibility of winter precipitation forecast for later this week, I am happy to open our libraries’ doors as designated warming centers for our community,” said Stephanie Fennell, interim library director.

Durham residents in need of a warm place to stay for the day are invited to come to any of our six locations mentioned above. For more information about our library locations, please visit DurhamCountyLibrary.org/hours-and-locations.

