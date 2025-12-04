Listen Live
Durham County Library to Serve as Warming Center

Published on December 4, 2025
In light of the inclement weather forecast for Friday, December 5 and Saturday, December 6, select Durham County Library locations throughout Durham will serve as designated warming centers during their normal operating hours of 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.  Main Library, East Regional Library, North Regional Library, South Regional Library, Southwest Regional Library, and the Stanford L. Warren Branch Library will act as warming sites.

“With the near-freezing temperatures and possibility of winter precipitation forecast for later this week, I am happy to open our libraries’ doors as designated warming centers for our community,” said Stephanie Fennell, interim library director.

Durham residents in need of a warm place to stay for the day are invited to come to any of our six locations mentioned above. For more information about our library locations, please visit DurhamCountyLibrary.org/hours-and-locations.

