African American Book Fair In Raleigh
Join us for a special event featuring African American book illustrators and authors from across the state!
Explore a wide selection of children’s books, as well as historical and inspirational works from the African Diaspora — all available for purchase.
Special Guest: Mrs. Sherricka Carpenter Stanley, author of “Give Me Some Chin!” and owner of Next Chapter Bookstore & Gift Shop. Come meet the author and support a thriving Black-owned business!
Don’t miss this opportunity to connect, learn, and celebrate Black voices in literature!
Location: John P. “Top” Greene African American Cultural Center
Date: Sunday, Dec. 14
Time: 2 – 6 p.m.
Ages: All Ages
Cost: Free
No registration required
