African American Book Fair In Raleigh

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: Stockblocks Enterprise / Radio One Digital

Join us for a special event featuring African American book illustrators and authors from across the state!

Explore a wide selection of children’s books, as well as historical and inspirational works from the African Diaspora — all available for purchase.

Special Guest: Mrs. Sherricka Carpenter Stanley, author of “Give Me Some Chin!” and owner of Next Chapter Bookstore & Gift Shop. Come meet the author and support a thriving Black-owned business!

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect, learn, and celebrate Black voices in literature!

Location: John P. “Top” Greene African American Cultural Center

Date: Sunday, Dec. 14

Time: 2 – 6 p.m.

Ages: All Ages

Cost: Free

No registration required

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark