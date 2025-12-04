Listen Live
Close
Local

African American Book Fair In Raleigh

John P. "Top" Greene African American Cultural Center

Published on December 4, 2025
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Reading A Book
Source: Stockblocks Enterprise / Radio One Digital

Join us for a special event featuring African American book illustrators and authors from across the state!

Explore a wide selection of children’s books, as well as historical and inspirational works from the African Diaspora — all available for purchase. 

Special Guest: Mrs. Sherricka Carpenter Stanley, author of “Give Me Some Chin!” and owner of Next Chapter Bookstore & Gift Shop. Come meet the author and support a thriving Black-owned business!

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect, learn, and celebrate Black voices in literature!

Location: John P. “Top” Greene African American Cultural Center
Date: Sunday, Dec. 14
Time: 2 – 6 p.m.
Ages: All Ages
Cost: Free
No registration required

Karen Clark Headshot
Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

SEE ALSO

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Women's Empowerment Early Bird
Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close