Wake County Animal Center Launches Holiday Adoption Campaign

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: courtesy of Henrico Humane / Henrico Humane

Imagine a dog dreaming of long walks with a new family to pick a Christmas tree, or a kitten wishing for cozy cuddles by the fireplace. That’s the magic happening this December at the Wake County Animal Center.

The Center’s “Home for the Holidays” campaign brings charming vintage holiday cards to life through animation. Each card becomes a playful scene showing what the pet dreams of, such as skating, playing under the tree, picking out presents or joining the holiday hustle and bustle with a family.

“Our pets’ holiday wishes are simple,” said Wake County Commissioner Shinica Thomas. “A warm home, lots of love and a family to call their own. We hope to show that these wishes are real and by adopting, the community can help make them come true.”

Love Local? Get more! Join the Foxy 107.1-104.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

To make the season even brighter, Wake County Animal Center is offering special adoption fees throughout December: $25 for dogs and $5 for cats and kittens. Currently, there are 90 dogs, one rabbit, 40 cats and kittens at the Animal Center, along with 51 dogs, 59 cats and kittens in foster care.

Throughout the holiday season, we will share a vintage or antique postcard paired with the story of a real adoptable dog or cat on Wake County Animal Center’s social media pages. Inspired by the scene in the postcard—whether walking in the snow, playing with flowers or a ball of yarn—each pet will share its ‘holiday wish’ for a forever home. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hannukah or Kwanzaa, bring holiday joy to pets by giving them a home and love they deserve.

“We wanted to combine nostalgia, festive cheer and the joy of adoption, making this season brighter for both pets and people,” said Jennifer Federico, director of the Animal Center. “This holiday season, we hope you’ll make room for a new pet and proudly feature them in the postcards you send to loved ones near and far.”

Ready to adopt? Check out our adoption gallery or come by and see the pets’ sweet faces for yourself. The shelter is open for adoptions daily from noon to 6 p.m., seven days a week. The Wake County Animal Center is located at 820 Beacon Lake Drive, near the intersection of I-440 and New Bern Avenue in Raleigh.

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark