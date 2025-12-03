Raleigh Is Helping You Mail Letters To Santa

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

How it Works

Use one of our templates to write a letter to Santa. Available online or at participating community centers. Drop off your letter at a participating community center between Thursday, Nov. 20, and Wednesday, Dec. 17, during operating hours. We deliver the letters to Santa so he can read and reply to every letter. You can pick up the letter at the same community center you dropped it off at between Dec. 19 and Jan. 5. We will contact you if it’s ready early, and you have provided us with your contact information.

No registration is needed; simply drop by a participating community center to join in on the fun!

Unable to make it to a Community Center?

Santa responds to emails! Just fill out the template below and email it to Santa.Claus@raleighnc.gov

