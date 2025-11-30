Black Hollywood Royalty: Angela Bassett & Courtney B. Vance’s Daughter Makes Dazzling Debut At World’s Most Exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The daughter of Hollywood royalty, Bronwyn Vance, has officially made her entrance onto the global society stage. The 19-year-old daughter of actors Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance made a glamorous debut at the world’s most exclusive debutante ball, Le Bal des Débutantes, confirming her status as the latest “It girl” in a tradition spanning centuries.

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

According to UsWeekly, the lavish event took place on Saturday, November 29, at the opulent Shangri-La Paris hotel, the 19th-century residence of Prince Roland Bonaparte. For the occasion, Bronwyn, a current Harvard sophomore studying film and sociology, embraced the fantasy, wearing a custom Stéphane Rolland off-the-shoulder gown. The dress featured a dramatic white tulle skirt and intricate gold embroidered accents along the bodice, rivaling any high-fashion wedding dress. She completed the look with glamorous drop earrings, a pendant necklace, a smoky eye, and her hair down and middle-parted.

The evening was steeped in family pride. Bronwyn opened the ball by sharing the traditional father-daughter waltz with her dad, Courtney B. Vance. She was also joined by her mother, Angela Bassett, who stunned in a strapless silver column gown. Most notably, Bronwyn’s twin brother, Slater, served as her cavalier for the evening. Bronwyn confessed to Hello! magazine, “I thought it would be less pressure to have my brother and built-in best friend,” adding that their photos will “last for a lifetime.”

Bronwyn Vance Transforms From Harvard Sophomore to Haute Couture Deb

The significance of the event was not lost on the young scholar. Bronwyn Vance told Elle magazine that attending the lavish ball felt like being “a princess for one night.” She elaborated, “It’s a beautiful ceremony to allow girls to feel extremely special for one night. I wanted to be a part of something so beautiful, so spectacular, that I probably won’t be able to experience again.”

The Le Bal des Débutantes, orchestrated by founder Ophélie Renouard, has become known as the “Met Gala for teenagers.” According to Elle, Renouard personally selects just 20 women under the age of 21 to debut each year. While debutante balls historically aimed to match women with husbands, Renouard reinvented the Paris event to focus on high fashion, charity, and female empowerment. Renouard explained that attendees “have to like fashion. You have to have a style,” and that the girls are typically “really good students” who are “bright, they’re international.” She proudly noted that the “beauty” of the event is that the debutantes “make friends from all over the world and they meet girls that they would never have met before.”

The extravagant nature of Le Bal requires custom, handmade haute couture gowns that often cost over $50,000. Unlike traditional balls, which demand virginal white dresses, Le Bal encourages color and dramatic silhouettes. Bronwyn now joins an exclusive list of celebrity children who have made their debuts, including Apple Martin (daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin), who debuted in 2024. Celebrity kids Lori Harvey (daughter of Steve and Marjorie Harvey), and Ava Phillippe (daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe) also attended the ball in 2017.

