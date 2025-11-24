Listen Live
Close
Contests

Register To Win Tickets to the New Year’s Eve Xperience at Ambiance

Published on November 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

New Year's Eve Ambiance Raleigh Flyer

Get ready to ring in the New Year in style! Ambiance in Raleigh is hosting an unforgettable New Year’s Eve Party, and you could win a pair of tickets to this exclusive event!

Join us at 4801 Leigh Drive from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. for a night filled with excitement, featuring delicious hors d’oeuvres, free wings, and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

The evening will be hosted by Foxy’s very own Karen Clark and DVS, making it a celebration you won’t want to miss. Don’t wait—register now below for your chance to win free tickets and kick off the New Year with Foxy 107/104!



SEE ALSO

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Women's Empowerment Early Bird
Trending
Happy black mother and daughter embracing during Thanksgiving lunch at home.
16 Items
Music

15 R&B Songs To Play While Carving the Turkey This Thanksgiving

Roasting Marshmallows on the Campfire
Local

Encourage Your Student To Join The Garner Youth Council

Entertainment

Beyoncé & Tina Knowles Celebrate Kris Jenner’s 70th Birthday Bash

Car in Ice
Local

White Flag Emergency Shelters In Wake County

Entertainment

Rickey Hosts Live Drive to Help Families Hit by SNAP Cuts & Shutdown

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close