Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Former Snowboarder Ryan Wedding Named Cocaine Boss By FBI

Ryan Wedding is wanted by the FBI on drug trafficking charges connected to the former Olympic athlete's ties to the Sinaloa cartel.

Published on November 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

FBI, Los Angeles, Cocaine, Ryan James Wedding, Canada, Olympic snowboarder, drug trafficking, export Cocaine, Department of Justice, transnational crime.
Source: Christina House / Getty

Ryan Wedding, perhaps taking inspiration from his former sport far too literally, finds himself in the crosshairs of the Justice Department, who claim that the former Olympic snowboarding athlete is a cocaine trafficker. According to the charges brought and pursued by the FBI, Ryan Wedding is reportedly connected to the dangerous Sinaloa cartel.

As seen in a press release from the DOJ’s Office of Public Affairs, 10 individuals connected to Ryan Wedding, a Canadian citizen now living in Mexico, were arrested and bringing the total to 11 people in custody.

From the DOJ:

Ryan James Wedding, 44, a Canadian national residing in Mexico, the case’s lead defendant, is charged with overseeing the operations of a criminal enterprise – including by engaging in witness intimidation tactics such as murder – and enriching himself with the enterprise’s laundered drug proceeds. In March 2025, Wedding was placed on the FBI’s List of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives. There is an increased $15 million reward for information leading to his arrest and/or prosecution.

Attorney General Pam Bondi offered a statement, framing Wedding as a dangerous fugitive connected to the violent Mexican cartel. The FBI’s “Operation Giant Slalom” is the impetus for the arrests and manhunt for Wedding.

“Whether you’re a kingpin or a dealer on the street, anyone who sells drugs to our kids will be arrested and prosecuted,” Bondi said. “Ryan Wedding controls one of the most prolific and violent drug trafficking organizations in this world and works closely with the Sinaloa Cartel. We will not rest until his name is taken off the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted List, and his narco-trafficking organization lies dismantled.”

Wedding is accused of ordering the murder of a witness set to testify against him for a federal drug trafficking case in Colombia.

Ryan Wedding is still on the run and is currently on the FBI’s most wanted list.

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

Former Snowboarder Ryan Wedding Named Cocaine Boss By FBI was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Women's Empowerment Early Bird
Trending
Women's Empowerment Expo 2024
6:21
Entertainment

How Does Bobbi Storm Bridge The Gap Between Inspirational & Hip-Hop? | #WE2024

Roasting Marshmallows on the Campfire
Local

Encourage Your Student To Join The Garner Youth Council

Asylum Seeking Migrants Wait In Line For Immigration Customs Enforcement Appointments
Local

ICE Agents Plan To Sweep Raleigh & Triangle Area

12 Items
Celebrity

‘You, Me & Tuscany’ Trailer: Halle Bailey & Regé-Jean Page Exchange Heart Eyes In Sweet Tuscan Rom-Com, Send Social Media Into Swoonlivion

Entertainment

Rickey Hosts Live Drive to Help Families Hit by SNAP Cuts & Shutdown

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close