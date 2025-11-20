Khloé Kardashian Says Lamar Odom Burned All Her Journals Because He Thought She Was ‘Taking Notes And Sending Them To The Government’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Khloé Kardashian hasn’t journaled in years, and the reason she stopped is pretty traumatizing.

The reality star opened up about a scary moment during her marriage to Lamar Odom, during which she watched her then-husband destroy all of her journals.

“I haven’t journaled in years,” Khloé began on the Nov. 19 episode of her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land per TMZ. “I used to love to journal. I had a few journals that I journaled literally my life away, and I loved it and everything was in these journals.” She continued, “I remember my ex-husband was going through it. he was having a tough time and he was incredibly paranoid and found these journals that he knew I did all the time and was reading them and was just convinced that I was taking notes and sending them to the government or something crazy.”

The Good American founder went on to talk about just how upset she was by Lamar’s actions, saying the moment left her “sobbing” and “screaming.”

“He threw all of them into a fire in front of me and I remember sobbing, tears streaming down my face,” Khloé explained. “I could remember me on my knees screaming. It was years of my life in these journals! They meant to much to me, and it was years.” She went on, “I just remember it was at my old house in our master bedroom on my knees screaming, sobbing, and that was the last time I journaled, because I just felt like, ‘Wow, that was taken away in a f***ing blink.’ What was the point?”

Kardashian opening up about this incident comes after Lamar took to social media to share throwback photos of him and Khloé together. Though he didn’t provide any explanation, he captioned the pictures with phrases like “grace carried me when strength couldn’t” and “pain doesn’t scare me anymore.”

The former couple reunited for the first time since their 2016 divorce on an episode of The Kardashians earlier this year. Following their interaction, Khloé opened up about what it was like filming the scene with Odom, to whom she was married for seven years.

“That was so emotionally draining for me,” she said on her podcast in July. “Not seeing someone for 10 years is crazy, but I think also seeing that person and being on camera, there were a lot of different factors.” “It was sad because he was so strange to me,” she continued. “I didn’t know him, but yet I knew him so well. I didn’t think I would feel that awkward around someone that I’ve known so deeply.”

