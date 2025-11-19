A$AP Rocky Says ‘DON’T BE DUMB’ Is Still Set To Drop In 2025, Allegedly

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

For months now A$AP Rocky has been teasing the release of his latest project DON’T BE DUMB. Now that he can put A$AP Relli’s civil lawsuit behind him (for the most part), the Harlem representative can fully focus on his next project, and that’s what it seems like he’s been doing, as he readies everyone for the potential release.

In a recent interview for Vanity Fair, alongside the likes of the new Running Man, Glen Powell, and LaKeith Stanfield, A$AP Rocky revealed that not only did film composer and songwriter, Danny Elfman “scored a bunch of songs” on his upcoming album, but that DON’T BE DUMB will be releasing before the year is out. While his fans remain skeptical, as it’s been eight years since his last album, Long. Live. ASAP., and DON’T BE DUMB has seen its release date pushed around for the last year, Rocky seems pretty confident that the elusive album will indeed hit digital shelves while the numbers on the calendar read 2025.

We’re not gonna lie, we won’t be holding our breath for this one. Not to say the man is lying, but just because we know things can change in a heartbeat in the music industry, and label execs may want another release date for numerous reasons.

Still, it’s good to see that A$AP feels like the album will indeed be releasing sooner than later, so there’s a chance that his fans will finally get to hear what Rocky’s been cooking in the lab for the past few years.

Do y’all think DON’T BE DUMB will actually see a release date before 2026? Let us know in the comments section below.

