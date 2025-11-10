Listen Live
Close
Local

Chatham Community Library Announces Free Computer Classes

Classes are free and open to the public.

Published on November 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

To-Do list
Source: MetaLab / nappy.co

Chatham Community Library is excited to announce in-person computer classes in November and December. Classes are free and open to the public. Registration is required except for drop-in sessions. Class descriptions and registration links can be found at www.chathamcountync.gov/ComputerClasses

Drop-in Computer & Tech Assistance

Thursdays, November 13 & December 11, 3:00 – 4:30 p.m.

Community members may visit the computer lab on the second Thursday of each month for one-on-one help with computer and technology questions. No registration is required.

Internet Basics, Part 1

Thursday, November 20, 3:00 p.m.

This class is designed for beginners! Participants will learn how to use a web browser, follow links, use a search engine, print from a website, and more. 

Internet Basics, Part 2

Thursday, December 4, 3:00 p.m.

Participants will build on the concepts learned in Internet Basics, Part 1. Learn how to work with browser tabs, bookmark favorite websites, view and delete browsing history, download files, find driving directions, and more. Participants should have prior basic internet experience.

Chatham Community Library is located at 197 NC Hwy 87 N., Pittsboro, 27312. Call 919-545-8086 or email reference@chathamlibraries.org for more information.

Information about all Chatham County Public Library branches can be found at www.chathamlibraries.org.

Karen Clark Headshot
Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

SEE ALSO

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Women's Empowerment Early Bird
Trending
Entertainment

Jay-Z Denies Paternity Allegations, Says Judge Should Dismiss the Case

Entertainment

‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Arrested as Fugitive

Sports

Tre’von Moehrig: It’s Been A Great Time In Carolina So Far

KMEL Summer Jam 1996, Mountain View CA
Celebrity

D’Angelo Honored & Laid To Rest In Virginia Over The Weekend

84 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close