Grammy 2026 Nominees: Top Categories and Artists to Watch

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

The 2026 Grammy nominations are out, and the music world is buzzing. From breakout sensations to chart-topping icons, the biggest names in music are competing for one of the industry’s most prestigious honors. The Grammys, presented annually by the Recording Academy, recognize excellence across all genres—from pop and hip-hop to rock, country, and classical—celebrating standout performances, songwriting, production, and more.

Music’s most anticipated season is officially underway. Here’s our list of the top categories and nominees everyone will be watching.

Album of the Year