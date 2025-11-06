Wake County Has Walk-In Flu Shot Clinics

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) / Centers for Disease Control

Wake County Public Health is hosting walk-in flu clinics this fall to help residents get their protection. No appointment need! Just stop by during the dates below.

Date Time Thursday, Oct. 2 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 13 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 20 1-6 p.m.

All clinics will be held at the Wake County Public Health Center, 10 Sunnybrook Road, Raleigh.

For faster service, please print a registration form for each person receiving vaccine and complete both sides of the registration form. Bring completed forms to the clinic along with your insurance card if you have it. While onsite registration is available, you are strongly encouraged to bring your printed and completed registration forms.

Registration Forms: English | Spanish

Notice of Privacy Practices: English | Spanish

What is the cost?

If you have health insurance, most insurers cover the cost of flu vaccines at our clinics as part of preventive care. People who are 65 or older enrolled in Medicare Part B plans and most people on Medicaid can also receive their annual flu shots at no personal cost.

If you are attending one of Wake County’s clinics, there is no charge for the vaccine for:

uninsured pregnant women

children who qualify for the Vaccines for Children Program (VFC)

American Indian or Alaskan Native

Adults without insurance can pay $30 cash or check for a flu vaccine. There is also a high dose flu vaccine recommended for those over 65 years old for $60.

Have questions? Email immunizationoutreach@wake.gov or call 919-250-4646.

