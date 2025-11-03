Fall Paper Shredding Event In Wake Forest

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. / Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Free and open to the public, these occasions will offer area residents and businesses the opportunity to protect themselves from identity theft and dispose of confidential documents in an environmentally responsible manner.

Residents will drive up to the shredding point, then unload their boxes and bags of paper for shredding.

Please note: The paper will be shredded onsite.

Fall Paper Shredding Event

Monday, Nov. 17 | 10 am-2 pm | Joyner Park, 701 Harris Road

The Town of Wake Forest will host a Paper Shredding Event on Monday, Nov. 17, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the parking lot at E. Carroll Joyner Park, 701 Harris Road.

Love Local? Get more! Join the Foxy 107.1-104.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Sponsored by Skylift Garage Doors, the event will offer residents and businesses the opportunity to protect themselves from identity theft and dispose of confidential documents in an environmentally responsible manner.

A drive-thru system will be implemented to help ensure a smooth drop-off experience. All paper will be shredded on-site, then recycled. Participants are urged to help reduce contamination by removing all non-paper materials in advance, such as plastic binders, plastic folders, and metal tabs.

Help Reduce Contamination

The shredded paper will be recycled, so every effort is being made to reduce contamination.

Participants are urged to help reduce contamination by removing all non-paper materials in advance, such as plastic binders, plastic folders and metal tabs. In addition, items that can damage the equipment will not be accepted, such as wet or moist paper, hanging file folders, books (hardback or paperback), credit cards, photographs, film, DVD’s and other metals (other than staples or paper clips), boxes, batteries, computer disks or other electronic media.

Guidelines

One trip per household

Remove all non-paper materials in advance, such as plastic binders, plastic folders and metal tabs.

Items that can damage the equipment will not be accepted, such as wet or moist paper, hanging file folders, books (hardback or paperback), credit cards, photographs, film, DVD’s and other metals (other than staples or paper clips), boxes, batteries, computer disks or other electronic media.

Junk Mail

Junk mail does not need to be shredded. Please recycle junk mail in your Town of Wake Forest-issued recycling cart.

Know Before You Go

Four paper shredding trucks will be onsite to accommodate community members. Once the four trucks are full, the paper shredding event will be over – regardless of the time.

Junk mail does not need to be shredded. Residents and businesses can recycle junk mail in their Town-issued recycling cart.

Residents and businesses can recycle junk mail in their Town-issued recycling cart. A drive-thru system will be implemented to help ensure a smooth drop-off experience. Signage will direct participants entry and exit.

The event may end early due to inclement weather or any other unforeseen event.

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark