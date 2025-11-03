Fall Paper Shredding Event In Wake Forest
Free and open to the public, these occasions will offer area residents and businesses the opportunity to protect themselves from identity theft and dispose of confidential documents in an environmentally responsible manner.
Residents will drive up to the shredding point, then unload their boxes and bags of paper for shredding.
Please note: The paper will be shredded onsite.
Fall Paper Shredding Event
Monday, Nov. 17 | 10 am-2 pm | Joyner Park, 701 Harris Road
The Town of Wake Forest will host a Paper Shredding Event on Monday, Nov. 17, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the parking lot at E. Carroll Joyner Park, 701 Harris Road.
Sponsored by Skylift Garage Doors, the event will offer residents and businesses the opportunity to protect themselves from identity theft and dispose of confidential documents in an environmentally responsible manner.
A drive-thru system will be implemented to help ensure a smooth drop-off experience. All paper will be shredded on-site, then recycled. Participants are urged to help reduce contamination by removing all non-paper materials in advance, such as plastic binders, plastic folders, and metal tabs.
Help Reduce Contamination
The shredded paper will be recycled, so every effort is being made to reduce contamination.
Participants are urged to help reduce contamination by removing all non-paper materials in advance, such as plastic binders, plastic folders and metal tabs. In addition, items that can damage the equipment will not be accepted, such as wet or moist paper, hanging file folders, books (hardback or paperback), credit cards, photographs, film, DVD’s and other metals (other than staples or paper clips), boxes, batteries, computer disks or other electronic media.
Guidelines
- One trip per household
- Remove all non-paper materials in advance, such as plastic binders, plastic folders and metal tabs.
- Items that can damage the equipment will not be accepted, such as wet or moist paper, hanging file folders, books (hardback or paperback), credit cards, photographs, film, DVD’s and other metals (other than staples or paper clips), boxes, batteries, computer disks or other electronic media.
Junk Mail
Junk mail does not need to be shredded. Please recycle junk mail in your Town of Wake Forest-issued recycling cart.
Know Before You Go
- Four paper shredding trucks will be onsite to accommodate community members. Once the four trucks are full, the paper shredding event will be over – regardless of the time.
- Junk mail does not need to be shredded. Residents and businesses can recycle junk mail in their Town-issued recycling cart.
- A drive-thru system will be implemented to help ensure a smooth drop-off experience. Signage will direct participants entry and exit.
- The event may end early due to inclement weather or any other unforeseen event.