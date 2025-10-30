DoorDash Launches Emergency Food Response

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The federal government shutdown could halt Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for more than 40 million Americans—including 21 million children, 16 million working families, and 5 million seniors. As federal funds run out, families face a growing risk of hunger, and food banks are already experiencing overwhelming demand they cannot meet on their own.

This is a food emergency unfolding in real time. Fighting hunger has always been core to DoorDash’s mission to grow and empower local economies. Through Project DASH, our effort to power delivery on behalf of food banks and pantries, we work with over 300 partners nationwide and have powered 8 million deliveries — equivalent to 135 million meals. Our partners have told us: they need help now.

Today, DoorDash is launching an Emergency Food Response, including free delivery for our Project DASH food bank and food pantry partners nationwide, and we’re partnering with leading grocers to waive delivery and service fees for an estimated 300,000 orders for SNAP recipients.

Love Local? Get more! Join the Foxy 107.1-104.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“No one should go hungry in America – period,” said Max Rettig, Vice President and Global Head of Public Policy at DoorDash. “Millions of families are worried right now about how they’ll put food on the table. Fighting hunger is core to our mission at DoorDash, and we’re stepping up alongside leading grocers and retailers to help bridge the gap. We know this is a stopgap, not a solution. But doing nothing simply isn’t an option.”

“The food security of millions of people who rely on SNAP is at dire risk,” said Eric Mitchell, President of Alliance to End Hunger. “We know that the only viable solution is to ensure SNAP benefits are being delivered in full to those in need of food assistance as soon as possible. We are thankful for the part that companies and organizations across the country like DoorDash can do to try to fill the gap, and we will continue to work tirelessly to make sure SNAP is restored and protected quickly and fully.”

DoorDash’s Emergency Food Response

Delivering 1 million meals for 300+ Project DASH partners nationwide. DoorDash is waiving merchant fees for all 300+ Project DASH partner food banks, food pantries, and community organizations nationwide throughout November, equal to an estimated 1 million meals.

DoorDash is waiving merchant fees for all 300+ Project DASH partner food banks, food pantries, and community organizations nationwide throughout November, equal to an estimated 1 million meals. Waiving delivery and service fees for 300,000 grocery orders for SNAP recipients. DoorDash and grocery partners are covering the cost of delivery and service fees for an estimated 300,000 orders for SNAP recipients in November, helping families stretch budgets during any SNAP freeze. Customers who have linked a SNAP/EBT card to their profile can shop on DoorDash at Sprouts, Dollar General, Schnucks, Food Lion, Giant Foods, The GIANT Company, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, Hy-Vee, Giant Eagle, and Wegmans and have their delivery and service fees waived on one order.*

DoorDash and grocery partners are covering the cost of delivery and service fees for an estimated 300,000 orders for SNAP recipients in November, helping families stretch budgets during any SNAP freeze. Customers who have linked a SNAP/EBT card to their profile can shop on DoorDash at Sprouts, Dollar General, Schnucks, Food Lion, Giant Foods, The GIANT Company, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, Hy-Vee, Giant Eagle, and Wegmans and have their delivery and service fees waived on one order.* Donating food and essentials to local food banks. DoorDash will donate fresh food, shelf-stable items, and household essentials from DashMart locations to local food banks in affected communities.

Take Action Now

Our response alone cannot match the scale of this crisis. The federal government’s role is irreplaceable. This is an opportunity for Congress to come together and find a way to continue to fund this essential program that keeps Americans from going hungry. We’re also calling on companies, organizations, and individuals to do their part — donate food, funds, or time —to support those most in need.

For food banks. If you are interested in partnering with Project DASH, contact projectdash@doordash.com.

If you are interested in partnering with Project DASH, contact projectdash@doordash.com. For individuals: Support the Feeding America network here, or find your local food bank here.

Customers receive $0 delivery fee and $0 service fee on one order placed at select SNAP-enabled stores on DoorDash. Offer valid from 11/01/25 through 11/30/25. Eligible customers will need to use promo code SNAPDD to redeem. Limit one per person. This offer is not valid for orders containing alcohol. Other fees may apply, including a Regulatory Response Fee in select locations. Government-required fees and taxes still apply. Only available to users who have added a valid SNAP/EBT card to their DoorDash account by the time of purchase. DoorDash reserves the right to modify, cancel, or terminate this offer at any time without notice. See further terms and conditions at https://drd.sh/8ONpZP/.

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

The federal government shutdown could halt Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for more than 40 million Americans—including 21 million children, 16 million working families, and 5 million seniors. As federal funds run out, families face a growing risk of hunger, and food banks are already experiencing overwhelming demand they cannot meet on their own.

This is a food emergency unfolding in real time. Fighting hunger has always been core to DoorDash’s mission to grow and empower local economies. Through Project DASH, our effort to power delivery on behalf of food banks and pantries, we work with over 300 partners nationwide and have powered 8 million deliveries — equivalent to 135 million meals. Our partners have told us: they need help now.

Today, DoorDash is launching an Emergency Food Response, including free delivery for our Project DASH food bank and food pantry partners nationwide, and we’re partnering with leading grocers to waive delivery and service fees for an estimated 300,000 orders for SNAP recipients.

“No one should go hungry in America – period,” said Max Rettig, Vice President and Global Head of Public Policy at DoorDash. “Millions of families are worried right now about how they’ll put food on the table. Fighting hunger is core to our mission at DoorDash, and we’re stepping up alongside leading grocers and retailers to help bridge the gap. We know this is a stopgap, not a solution. But doing nothing simply isn’t an option.”

“The food security of millions of people who rely on SNAP is at dire risk,” said Eric Mitchell, President of Alliance to End Hunger. “We know that the only viable solution is to ensure SNAP benefits are being delivered in full to those in need of food assistance as soon as possible. We are thankful for the part that companies and organizations across the country like DoorDash can do to try to fill the gap, and we will continue to work tirelessly to make sure SNAP is restored and protected quickly and fully.”

DoorDash’s Emergency Food Response

Delivering 1 million meals for 300+ Project DASH partners nationwide. DoorDash is waiving merchant fees for all 300+ Project DASH partner food banks, food pantries, and community organizations nationwide throughout November, equal to an estimated 1 million meals.

DoorDash is waiving merchant fees for all 300+ Project DASH partner food banks, food pantries, and community organizations nationwide throughout November, equal to an estimated 1 million meals. Waiving delivery and service fees for 300,000 grocery orders for SNAP recipients. DoorDash and grocery partners are covering the cost of delivery and service fees for an estimated 300,000 orders for SNAP recipients in November, helping families stretch budgets during any SNAP freeze. Customers who have linked a SNAP/EBT card to their profile can shop on DoorDash at Sprouts, Dollar General, Schnucks, Food Lion, Giant Foods, The GIANT Company, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, Hy-Vee, Giant Eagle, and Wegmans and have their delivery and service fees waived on one order.*

DoorDash and grocery partners are covering the cost of delivery and service fees for an estimated 300,000 orders for SNAP recipients in November, helping families stretch budgets during any SNAP freeze. Customers who have linked a SNAP/EBT card to their profile can shop on DoorDash at Sprouts, Dollar General, Schnucks, Food Lion, Giant Foods, The GIANT Company, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, Hy-Vee, Giant Eagle, and Wegmans and have their delivery and service fees waived on one order.* Donating food and essentials to local food banks. DoorDash will donate fresh food, shelf-stable items, and household essentials from DashMart locations to local food banks in affected communities.

Take Action Now

Our response alone cannot match the scale of this crisis. The federal government’s role is irreplaceable. This is an opportunity for Congress to come together and find a way to continue to fund this essential program that keeps Americans from going hungry. We’re also calling on companies, organizations, and individuals to do their part — donate food, funds, or time —to support those most in need.

For food banks. If you are interested in partnering with Project DASH, contact projectdash@doordash.com.

If you are interested in partnering with Project DASH, contact projectdash@doordash.com. For individuals: Support the Feeding America network here, or find your local food bank here.

Customers receive $0 delivery fee and $0 service fee on one order placed at select SNAP-enabled stores on DoorDash. Offer valid from 11/01/25 through 11/30/25. Eligible customers will need to use promo code SNAPDD to redeem. Limit one per person. This offer is not valid for orders containing alcohol. Other fees may apply, including a Regulatory Response Fee in select locations. Government-required fees and taxes still apply. Only available to users who have added a valid SNAP/EBT card to their DoorDash account by the time of purchase. DoorDash reserves the right to modify, cancel, or terminate this offer at any time without notice. See further terms and conditions at https://drd.sh/8ONpZP/.

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark