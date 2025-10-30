Listen Live
Local

Pitt County Adult Protective Services Seeks Holiday Assistance

More than 200 adults need assistance this holiday season

Published on October 30, 2025

Pitt County Department of Social Services needs help from the community to bring Christmas cheer to the elderly and disabled residents residing in Adult Care Homes in Pitt County, as well as adults under guardianship of the Agency.

Pitt County’s Adult Foster Holiday Project is an annual holiday support program that relies solely on donations and sponsorships from citizens and community partners. Donations of financial assistance, along with general hygiene items and sponsorship gifts will be accepted through Monday, December 8, 2025.

“Vulnerable individuals experience holidays differently.  A seemingly small, insignificant thing can mean the world to them at Christmas or any special time of the year,” says Sharon Rochelle, Social Services Director.

DSS requests donations be made by December 8th to distribute items; however, the Department will accept donations after this date.

Please make checks or money orders payable to Pitt County Department of Social Services earmarked “Adult Foster Holiday Project.” Mail or deliver donations to Pitt County Department of Social Services, ATTN:  Adult Foster Holiday Project Fund, 1717 W 5th Street, Greenville, N.C. 27834.

For more information, visit PittCountyNC.gov/HolidaySupport or contact:

Kim Melvin:  902-1260    kim.melvin@pittcountync.gov

Curtisia Escamilla:  902-1428curtisia.escamilla@pittcountync.gov

Xavious Wilson  902-1127  xavious.wilson@pittcountync.gov

