Durham Residents Invited to Provide Input on City’s Budget Priorities

Source: North Carolina Central University / Getty

City of Durham residents are invited to share their funding priorities for the City’s upcoming budget by joining in Community Conversations next month throughout the Bull City. Registration is open now in English and Spanish.

What You Need To Know:

Residents are invited to join one of the six events the City is hosting during the month of November to share their funding priorities.

Resident priorities will be shared with City Council and used to inform the City’s FY26-27 Budget.

Dinner and on-site childcare will be provided, in addition to $25 Visa gift cards for participants aged 13 years old and over. Spanish interpretation services will also be available.

Registration for the events is open now in English and in Spanish.

The City of Durham Budget and Management Services Department alongside the Community Partnerships and Engagement Department will host a series of Community Conversations in November, offering residents an opportunity to share their funding priorities for the upcoming fiscal year.

These events are designed to gather feedback that will help shape the City’s budget for fiscal year 2026-2027. The City aims to engage residents early in the budget development process, using the insights gained during these conversations to present to the City Council during their budget retreats in February to help inform their funding decisions.

In-Person Conversations Schedule

Attendees aged 13 and over will be eligible to receive a $25 gift card. Additionally, all participants will be provided with food and beverage, on-site childcare, and Spanish interpretation.

Wednesday, November 5 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Durham Armory, 212 Foster St.

Thursday, November 6 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at El Futuro, 2020 Chapel Hill Rd. #23 (meeting will be conducted in Spanish)

Thursday, November 13 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Holton Career and Resource Center, 401 N. Driver St.

Tuesday, November 18 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Durham County South Regional Library, 4505 S. Alston Ave.

Thursday, November 20 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Lyon Park Senior Center, 1313 Halley St.

Saturday, November 22 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at The W.G. Pearson Center, 600 E Umstead St.

Each session will begin with a community meal, followed by an introduction to the format for the evening’s discussion. Attendees will then participate in small group discussions focused on their priorities for the City’s upcoming budget.

Previous discussions have covered topics such as affordable housing, public safety, infrastructure, and workforce development. Attendees will also have an opportunity to reflect on how current City spending aligns with these priorities.

For more information on the upcoming Community Conversations, visit the City’s webpage.

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

