Map Of Food Resources In Wake County

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: Storyblocks / storyblocks

More than 82,000 Wake County residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will not have new benefits issued in November due to the federal government shutdown. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has directed the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to pause all November SNAP benefits effective Nov.1.

Residents may continue using any existing benefits available on their cards. This pause applies only to new November benefits and does not affect funds that have already been issued.

Wake County has created a centralized resource to help residents identify available food support. At wake.gov/findfood, families can access an interactive map with food pantries, neighborhood mini-pantries and free meal sites across the county.

Love Local? Get more! Join the Foxy 107.1-104.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

To support the increased demand, Wake County is working with community partners to keep local food shelves supplied. Residents, businesses and organizations interested in helping can donate directly to local food pantries or visit wake.gov/foodsecurity. Select “I want to help with a food drive or donation to a pantry” to access the Food Drive Guide and get started.

“We are asking our community to step up and support neighbors who will turn to local pantries in the coming days,” said Susan Evans, chair, Wake County Board of Commissioners. “Every donation, whether food or money helps pantries remain stocked and accessible to those who need them during this lapse and beyond.”

Food insecurity affects more than 126,000 Wake County residents, including over 33,000 children. Many of these residents do not qualify for federal nutrition programs, highlighting the importance of local food resources.

Other nutritional support programs remain available. The Women, Infants and Children program continues operating and issuing benefits as usual through Nov. 15. WIC staff are offering breastfeeding support, formula guidance, pediatric referrals and food-pantry connections to participants who need additional assistance.

Wake County will continue monitoring updates from USDA and NCDHHS and will share new information with the community as it becomes available.

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark