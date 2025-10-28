Paul Pierce Charged Following DUI Arrest in Los Angeles

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Paul Pierce is now facing criminal charges following his recent arrest in Los Angeles. The retired NBA legend was taken into custody earlier this month after police say they found him asleep behind the wheel of his Range Rover on the 101 freeway in the San Fernando Valley.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers came across Pierce’s vehicle while responding to a separate multi-car crash nearby. When they approached his SUV, they discovered the 48-year-old asleep. Authorities reported noticing signs of impairment, and after conducting a DUI investigation, Pierce was arrested and taken into custody.

TMZ Sports reported that the former Boston Celtics star has now been formally charged. Prosecutors filed two misdemeanor counts against him: driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent or higher. Pierce is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment in November.

Pierce, who entered the NBA in 1998 and played until 2017, is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in Celtics history. He averaged nearly 20 points per game throughout his career and helped lead Boston to the 2008 NBA Championship, where he was named Finals MVP. In 2021, he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, a milestone that cemented his legacy in the sport.

Since retiring from the league, Pierce has transitioned into media work, appearing as an analyst for ESPN and later contributing to FOX Sports. However, his move into broadcasting has not been without controversy. He was previously fired from ESPN after posting an inappropriate video on social media, a moment that once again drew public attention to his life off the court.

After news of his DUI arrest began to spread, Pierce did not appear particularly apologetic. He addressed the situation on social media in a joking tone, leading to mixed reactions from fans. Some criticized the response as insensitive, while others viewed it as Pierce simply downplaying the situation.

The legal process will continue in the months ahead, with Pierce’s upcoming court date expected to provide more clarity about how he plans to handle the charges. For now, the Hall of Famer’s situation serves as a reminder that even the most celebrated athletes can find themselves in the spotlight for reasons far removed from accomplishments and championships.

As the case moves forward, many will be watching to see whether Pierce chooses to fight the charges, accept a plea agreement, or address the situation publicly in a more serious tone. His arraignment is set for November.

